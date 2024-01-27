-
Added new sub routines for Mission COGs.
-
The 9mm pistol “Bauer” rewarded by completing Pistol 4 now has 15 rounds in each clip.
-
The M16 iron sights have been raised
-
The Media player in the Arcadia pool has been adjusted to be easier to use.
Riff XR update for 27 January 2024
Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
