 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Riff XR update for 27 January 2024

Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13287349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added new sub routines for Mission COGs.

  2. The 9mm pistol “Bauer” rewarded by completing Pistol 4 now has 15 rounds in each clip.

  3. The M16 iron sights have been raised

  4. The Media player in the Arcadia pool has been adjusted to be easier to use.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2182791 Depot 2182791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link