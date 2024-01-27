World Map Update

Small WorldMap Update. Creating the map turned out to be more challenging than expected. It doesn't look super great right now, but I'll stick with this style for the moment and gradually complete the Playtest part. In the future, I'll strive to create something more visually appealing. Primarily, I'll now focus on developing the building and crafting system to add to the Playtest soon. For criticism, suggestions, or more information, feel free to join my Discord server, where I'll be happy to answer your questions. Thank you and always remember: Have Fun!