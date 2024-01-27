Small WorldMap Update. Creating the map turned out to be more challenging than expected. It doesn't look super great right now, but I'll stick with this style for the moment and gradually complete the Playtest part. In the future, I'll strive to create something more visually appealing. Primarily, I'll now focus on developing the building and crafting system to add to the Playtest soon. For criticism, suggestions, or more information, feel free to join my Discord server, where I'll be happy to answer your questions. Thank you and always remember: Have Fun!
Lumiel the Awakening Playtest update for 27 January 2024
World Map Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2751361 Depot 2751361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update