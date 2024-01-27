Update 0.25.1 Patch Notes

Cosmoteer patch 0.25.1 is now available! This patch primarily has a handful of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the new Build & Battle multiplayer PvP mode.

Meanwhile, we're continuing to work on Career 2.0. That update won't be ready for a while yet, but nearer in the future you can look forward to a new ship part and some more improvements to Build & Battle (such as the oft-requested support for 3+ teams and free-for-all).

Enjoy!

Full patch notes: