New Props
- 10 rocks of various sizes
Bug Fixes
- Ability to clone text and retain font styles
- Fixed replacing target types
- Fixed Stage Central thumbnail issue with one camera
Practisim Designer update for 27 January 2024
Various Rocks and Bug fixes
