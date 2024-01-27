 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 27 January 2024

Various Rocks and Bug fixes

27 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • 10 rocks of various sizes

  • Bug Fixes

    • Ability to clone text and retain font styles
    • Fixed replacing target types
    • Fixed Stage Central thumbnail issue with one camera

Changed files in this update

