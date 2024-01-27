Share · View all patches · Build 13287215 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 00:13:24 UTC by Wendy

Build Notes: Version V 1.0.0.3

Polishing in Cinematics:

We have made adjustments to several cinematics to ensure they maintain focus throughout playback, providing a more immersive and engaging experience.

Game Balance:

Adjustments have been made to the balance of enemy health and available ammunition, aiming to offer a balanced challenge and a more satisfying gaming experience.

Technical Corrections and Adjustments:

We have made adjustments to address crash issues reported by players, ensuring a more stable and interruption-free experience.

Adjustments have been made to some collisions to avoid situations of freezing or unexpected player behavior.

Gameplay Improvements:

We have repositioned some items in the game to make progression smoother and more dynamic, providing a more balanced and engaging experience for players.

We have corrected incorrectly translated words to ensure better understanding and immersion in the game's story.

Additional Notes:

We are committed to providing a high-quality gaming experience and appreciate the ongoing feedback from the community to identify areas for improvement.

We will continue to closely monitor the game's performance and work to provide additional updates as needed.

End of Version Notes.