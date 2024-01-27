 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 27 January 2024

Version 1.5.1 Release Notes

Version 1.5.1 · Build 13287152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed:
The banned message now shows your local time to prevent confusion
Cautious Hunting Parties attack speed improved
General network improvements to improve performance and reduce latency

Fixed:
Received Unable to Connect instead of Banned message while banned
Unable to claim the Season pass Table / Flying pets
Blocked players joining your Haven causing an error
Stuttering motion of certain objects such as cards changing zones
Situational softlock when a creature waiting to attack dies before it attacks
Play PvP box showing up for a moment as you start an AI battle
Rare error when starting a battle and the cardback wasn’t found in time
Passive abilities not being affected by Suppression

