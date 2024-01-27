Version 1.5.1 Release Notes

Changed:

The banned message now shows your local time to prevent confusion

Cautious Hunting Parties attack speed improved

General network improvements to improve performance and reduce latency

Fixed:

Received Unable to Connect instead of Banned message while banned

Unable to claim the Season pass Table / Flying pets

Blocked players joining your Haven causing an error

Stuttering motion of certain objects such as cards changing zones

Situational softlock when a creature waiting to attack dies before it attacks

Play PvP box showing up for a moment as you start an AI battle

Rare error when starting a battle and the cardback wasn’t found in time

Passive abilities not being affected by Suppression