- fixed 2 sets of arms appearing
- fixed holding 2 guns in one hand
- fixed can melee punch or shoot
- fixed grenade launcher shooting behind cover
- grenade launcher has wider area damage and also trajectory HUD
- fixed grenade launcher picking up ammo
- fixed flying dodge bug
Killer Bean Playtest update for 26 January 2024
Playtest v002e - Lots of bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
