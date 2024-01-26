 Skip to content

Killer Bean Playtest update for 26 January 2024

Playtest v002e - Lots of bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13287148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed 2 sets of arms appearing
  • fixed holding 2 guns in one hand
  • fixed can melee punch or shoot
  • fixed grenade launcher shooting behind cover
  • grenade launcher has wider area damage and also trajectory HUD
  • fixed grenade launcher picking up ammo
  • fixed flying dodge bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 2743541 Depot 2743541
