Patch Notes

Big thanks to you all for the feedback and bug reporting bugs with the Combat update.

We combed through over 160 bug reports + Discord + Steam Forum posts. This is what we able to address this week:

Fixed a lot of the lag issues in combat. It was a combination of factors: memory leak, logging, errors. It's much improved. We're still working on it.

Generally, the feedback is new combat is unfairly too hard. We have improved the Conclave graduation ring you begin the game with from protection 50->70. We also removed rings from sale in shops, that wasn't supposed to be there. One of the troubles of a data driven game is sometimes data gets read in and used in places we don't intend. There WILL be ways to get additional rings and improve upon the one you start with, but it's super valuable and core to the game so you aren't supposed to be able to go to a shop and just buy a second one for 200g.

Skeletons are back in the game! And their resurrection ability is super annoying! Skeletons will appear in existing worlds and saves.



Skeletons are a mid tier enemy created ages ago and left roaming the earth. If you are a young new mage straight outta school, and find yourself up against a skeleton: RUN! We made it so they don't appear around your starter town. Better distribution of monster lairs is coming in the Exploration #3 update.

We improved Character Creation to provide better rewards so you start with 3 spells instead of 1. Things are always obvious in hindsight. This should feel better now. This also affects some of spell progression.

Tuned down some weapon damage. Decreasing base damage per AP and the Quality-based damage multiplier. They weren't supposed to be much better than spells.

Character creation summary screen now shows spells learned rather than XP gained.

Protection now appears on the Character Sheet. We thought it was sufficient seeing in on the equipment, but clearly that was dumb.