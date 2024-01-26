Week 2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13287129 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 23:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Another week and we've been hard at work squashing bugs and getting ready for full steam deck support!

Patch 1f2310b8 notes

Returned the Dragons hunger for any and all characters.

Fixed issue where dragon didn't have jiggle physics on their wiener.

Adjusted possum's jiggle physics.

Fixed rat priest's tail from vanishing with their clothes.

Fixed bug where using the warehouse button twice would softlock the game.

Fixed bug on SteamDeck where getting CV'd by the dragon would bring the game down to 5fps.

Trying to recumbobulate a map-spawned condom no longer soft-locks the player. (It still doesn't accomplish anything though! This might change later.)

Fixed lighting in warehouse offices from being unintentionally dark.

Sitting points for NPC's now have hip-pinning, so that the variety of characters now sit properly.

Fixed various path finding issues that could cause NPC's to become stuck or pass through objects

Flaccid states no longer pull shafts down so aggressively.

Save slot selection menu will now immediately show Xbox controls if you have a Gamepad plugged in.

Fixed Station map from displaying an old game over screen with generic "Jump" prompts.

Localization update.

