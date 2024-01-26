 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Churn Vector update for 26 January 2024

Week 2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13287129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another week and we've been hard at work squashing bugs and getting ready for full steam deck support!

Patch 1f2310b8 notes

  • Returned the Dragons hunger for any and all characters.
  • Fixed issue where dragon didn't have jiggle physics on their wiener.
  • Adjusted possum's jiggle physics.
  • Fixed rat priest's tail from vanishing with their clothes.
  • Fixed bug where using the warehouse button twice would softlock the game.
  • Fixed bug on SteamDeck where getting CV'd by the dragon would bring the game down to 5fps.
  • Trying to recumbobulate a map-spawned condom no longer soft-locks the player. (It still doesn't accomplish anything though! This might change later.)
  • Fixed lighting in warehouse offices from being unintentionally dark.
  • Sitting points for NPC's now have hip-pinning, so that the variety of characters now sit properly.
  • Fixed various path finding issues that could cause NPC's to become stuck or pass through objects
  • Flaccid states no longer pull shafts down so aggressively.
  • Save slot selection menu will now immediately show Xbox controls if you have a Gamepad plugged in.
  • Fixed Station map from displaying an old game over screen with generic "Jump" prompts.
  • Localization update.

As always, you can find more resources and other churn vector enthusiasts at our discord here https://discord.gg/3Mb65h5rb6

Changed files in this update

Depot 2686901 Depot 2686901
  • Loading history…
Depot 2686902 Depot 2686902
  • Loading history…
Depot 2686903 Depot 2686903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link