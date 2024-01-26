Week 2 Patch

Another week and we've been hard at work squashing bugs and getting ready for full steam deck support!
Patch 1f2310b8 notes
- Returned the Dragons hunger for any and all characters.
- Fixed issue where dragon didn't have jiggle physics on their wiener.
- Adjusted possum's jiggle physics.
- Fixed rat priest's tail from vanishing with their clothes.
- Fixed bug where using the warehouse button twice would softlock the game.
- Fixed bug on SteamDeck where getting CV'd by the dragon would bring the game down to 5fps.
- Trying to recumbobulate a map-spawned condom no longer soft-locks the player. (It still doesn't accomplish anything though! This might change later.)
- Fixed lighting in warehouse offices from being unintentionally dark.
- Sitting points for NPC's now have hip-pinning, so that the variety of characters now sit properly.
- Fixed various path finding issues that could cause NPC's to become stuck or pass through objects
- Flaccid states no longer pull shafts down so aggressively.
- Save slot selection menu will now immediately show Xbox controls if you have a Gamepad plugged in.
- Fixed Station map from displaying an old game over screen with generic "Jump" prompts.
- Localization update.
As always, you can find more resources and other churn vector enthusiasts at our discord here https://discord.gg/3Mb65h5rb6
