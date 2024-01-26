Additions and Changes:
- Added a few easter eggs as a homage to a few players that have helped report bugs and make the game better. Find them in the Gallery shop.
- Renamed “Wizard” hat to “Occult” hat.
- Replaced a few hidden blocks with memory blocks in a few places.
- Adjusted some geometry just before entering the Cinders of Xorash to make a previously skippable ability now more essential for progression.
- Adjusted some geometry in the Cinders of Xorash.
- Adjusted some geometry just before entering the Xugan Caverns area.
- Adjusted the sound made by Crawlers when picked up to be less misleading. Also much less annoying. It was too much.
- Added a few more things that are affected by memory.
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed a bug where an angled elevator would snap into the correct position upon activation, which could lead to launching the Ocnus off it.
- Fixed a bug where the title card when first reaching one of the checkpoints was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where some planks were visible floating in the air when they shouldn’t have been.
- Fixed a bug where exiting screenshot mode while underwater would disable the underwater fog and visual effects until next entered/exited.
- Fixed a bug where Toluti would sometimes speak overlapping and incorrect dialogue lines when swapping Ocnus color.
