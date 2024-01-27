Eav 20.7.4 is now live!

Eav 20.7.4, our final update before release introduces new difficulty options and some minor bug fixes.

Difficulty Selection, can now be chosen from within the select menu. Tailor the challenge of your journey for something a bit easier, harder, or somewhere in between. For the month of January, I have been rigorously testing the three baseline difficulties to ensure each feels its own. Selecting difficulty will only affect the Campaign. Rogue, Champion, and Secret chapters will all have independent difficulties based on their modes.

Reminders, full release is just around the corner and I'd like to remind you on a few important changes up until then.

Price Change - the base price will be changing one week before launch on January 30th from $7.99 to $14.99.

Ladder Reset - the Rogue seasonal ladder will be resetting on February 5th , any exclusive unlocks to the season will become unobtainable.

Full Release - is on February 6th @ 10 AM PST. The release trailer will be posted one day in advance to ensure it is ready for launch.

The time is almost near Mortal, the drums of war have begun..

Through Fire and Blood... Good-Luck!

Patch Notes

Eav 20.4.7

30 mb