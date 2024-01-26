Added a couple hints to the tutorial.
Fixed a crash on buying laser drone in Arcade Mode.
Fixed a crash on pausing the game after player's death.
Fixed a crash on uploading a map to workshop.
Fixed menu music fading out on creating a lobby.
Fixed debug output being set to clipboard on launching a game.
Fixed being able to intereact with the map editor's UI when map submit menu is active.
Ghost Croquet update for 26 January 2024
v1.5.1
