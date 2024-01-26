 Skip to content

VR Drums Ultimate Streamer update for 26 January 2024

Physics5 Update

Build 13286780

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We think this is the best physics patch yet. Going over the drum physics actually changing stuff inside it's core functions this time, let us know how you feel.

