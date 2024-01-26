We think this is the best physics patch yet. Going over the drum physics actually changing stuff inside it's core functions this time, let us know how you feel.
VR Drums Ultimate Streamer update for 26 January 2024
Physics5 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
