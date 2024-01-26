- New core: Bearer (unlocked after completing negative layout · III achievement), Wisdom account (unlocked after completing negative layout · II achievement)
- New chip: Rebirth (unlocked after completing the betting number clearance achievement)
- New achievements: Reform, Layout II, Layout III
- New constraints: physics, intelligence, orientation, guidance, matrix, epic, frost, burning, spraying
- Left click operation optimization: If a unit does not change its formation after disassembly, this allows you to directly pick up the unit with the left click (previously, when a unit was linked to 2 units, you cannot use the left click to pick it up)
- Left mouse button prompt for optimization: If a unit is dismantled and its formation will be changed, the unit that is about to be dismantled will be highlighted (originally only highlighting the two units linked)
- Optimization of the Aviator series AI, adjusted to search for the nearest enemy attack (previously a random enemy)
- All core load adjustments
- Optimization of ejection mechanism: When the missile has both ejection and tracking capabilities, it will not continue to track until 0.1 seconds after triggering the ejection
- Magic number adjustment, adding attribute: missile flying speed -50%
- After the 10th and 20th wave bosses are killed, increase the number of subsequent monsters
- 10th to 20th wave monster strength increase (monster's health and damage growth rate increase)
- This version has undergone extensive numerical balance adjustments, including load, binding attributes, monster values, etc
- Fix a bug where the initial number of units is too large to select
- Fix bug where laser pilots and hot pilots do not cause damage
- Optimize the performance of Ice Messenger's flash sale, add corresponding special effects, text, sound effects, and increase combat statistics
星际意志 Playtest update for 26 January 2024
Update Version 0.3.9.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
