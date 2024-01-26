Version 0.92 Gameplay beta 3!

Well we are finally here!

With this latest update. Gameplay is pretty much set. I will be of course testing and tweaking up until we get to version 1.0 but this update has ticked off a lot of the boxes I have been looking to achieve when I first started making this game BACK IN 2020 WHEW!

So what's new?

Elite Checking Mode

This is an option that can be set in the option menu. I highly recommend enabling this when you are simming games as well as it adds a whole new dimension to the gameplay.

Basically, with Elite Checking mode enabled, you can use the "Shoot" button as a Check button when you do not have a puck. Now while that seems like something small. It is not. As those of you who know, when you start to become fierce on the puck and start putting opponents on their backs, the whole dynamic of the game can change. This is the truth as well in LTL Hockey. Once you start playing a lunch bucket game, your opponent can change how they approach you, a seemingly peaceful game can become a tit for tat slugfest with guys out on the ice. A well timed hit can change everything about the game and it can even inspire or demoralize others. Don't like how the game is going? knock the crap out of someone after the whistle and muck it up!

**If you choose to play the game (the normal way with auto check) simply switch it to Auto, however, the different aggression levels will not be in play as they are only associated when this mode is enabled.

Manual Passing Finalized!

Also enabled in the options, switching the passing mechanic to manual increases your toolbox ingame. Now you can use the different directions to switch who you are passing to. It takes some practice, but once you get the hang of it, the perfect play is within your reach!

New Box Score and Post Game Stat Screen

Had this on my list for a while and finally I got it up here and working!

Fixes and improvements

Reworked some puck bounces and stick handling puck retention

Tweaked Goalies

Improved AI, Dumping and Chasing, Desperation plays, Dirty plays, Better Passing.

Alert tick sound in the final minute of play.

Made Intermission Music one tune

Semi Transparency of the Song plate in the main menu

Added a Line Change notification between periods.

Big hits can leave a player out of commission for a variable amount of time.

Things I may be forgetting...

Next week, I am making our V.1 Rosters and they will be debuted next Friday!

-Anything Else that I can fit in that won't break the game.

Till Next Time!

-Jordan