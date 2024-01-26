Exciting News: Our Game is Ready to Launch on Steam!

We are thrilled to announce that the moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! After much of hard work, dedication, and invaluable support from our amazing community, we are excited to inform you that Lorhaven: Cursed War is set to release on Steam!

Lead Lorhaven through haunted provinces threatened by undead in The Undying War. As a castle commander, recruit units strategically, discover legendary heroes, and delve into a story-driven campaign. Dynamic maps, a map editor, and living lore enhance the immersive world. Strategic decisions on and off the battlefield determine Lorhaven's fate. Are you ready to be the savior Lorhaven desperately needs?