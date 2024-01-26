Full Gear v3.0: "Two Bolts"

_There's always a bit missing. Not much. Just a bit.

The piece of the puzzle you couldn't quite reach.

Maybe it got wrenched in the gears.

And I've been wondering.

There's humans in here. Turned into robots.

How does that happen? Nothing is equipped for it.

We're clearly missing something.

This dungeon is holding more secrets than I thought._

A Petrifying Gaze

Welcome to Full Gear v3.0! The second major update introduces a new area, the Powerhouse!



Let's do a quick rundown of what to expect in there:

Petrified ! Pin, stun, die.

! Pin, stun, die. Domes , to permanently weaken the drones

, to permanently weaken the drones Lore to answer the question: where do these humanoid bots come from?

to answer the question: where do these humanoid bots come from? A new terrifying boss with new music!

Once again, this update is completely free, and will continue to be improved with stuff and things. It's more of a DLC than an update, but fits in perfectly with the base game.

You can enable Two Bolts in the Base - there's a large pink symbol that should be trivial to find.



Changelog

v3.0: Two Bolts

You can enter the Powerhouse by checking out something new the Watchmaker has kept for all these years. Everything described in this section only appears in this new area, so there's basically no leaking content.

Added: a new area, the Powerhouse! It's purple-red in color and will try to kill you.

Added: a new status effect, Petrified! Don't let it stack up...

Added: Domes! Destroy them to permanently lower enemy stats... but it will try to defend itself.

Added: 24 new items, with cool effects like guns, spiders and Blitz

Added: 7 new enemies with scary abilities, also there's turtles or something

Added: 3 new Traps, inflicting nasty effects

Added: 3 new cogwheels with 3 new tokens

Added: a new boss, with a great reward waiting.

Added: 10 new Steam Achievements! Hunt them all down.

Important Features

Added: the Hatbox can now be controlled with just a keyboard

Added: tooltips for Health, Crit, Shield, Curse, and Range/Energy

Added: tooltips for inventory expansions

Added: a ton of extra wall decoration for flavor

Added: Executing enemies now has a unique sound

Changed: the Aerospaces now generates with many smaller rooms and hallways

Changed: beating the final boss with Liz now has its own Base decoration

Balancing

Buffed: Scattered Focus damage per turn 1 -> 2

Buffed: "Gazer" Sight 28 -> 30

Buffed: Weighed Darts damage per turn 1 -> 3

Buffed: Mechanical Pistol damage 7 -> 10

Buffed: Iron Pistol damage 12 -> 15

Buffed: Royal Pistol damage 18 -> 23

Buffed: Crusher durability 10 -> 12

Buffed: Spike Trap damage 5+5L -> 10+5L

Buffed: cogwheel Massive gets +1 Heart

Buffed: cogwheel Machine gets +1 Heart

Buffed: cogwheel Engineer gets +1 Shield

Nerfed: "Give Them This" Attack 18 -> 15

Nerfed: "Stilus Ubi Est?" Accuracy 28 -> 17

Nerfed: "Be Silent, Then" Defense 10 -> 7

Nerfed: Miner's Powders Luck 0 -> -2

Nerfed: cogwheel Wired gets -1 Slot

QOL

Changed: Void Spiders now show a different "inactive" indicator

Changed: the Parrying tag now has its own animation

Changed: Liz now has her own unique Boss Slain card

Fixed: checking Liz in the Base would show Devi's sprite

Fixed: Flying Drones (from Drone Kit Bits) did not have a corpse

Fixed: Potions X and Y now work on the potion-locked chest

Lastly, A Bit Of Steampunk (together with the four new songs) has been added to the OST.