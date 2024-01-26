Release: Dwarved Stronghold & Mining Guild!

The side of a cliff along a swampland just opened up and fresh minecart rails have been laid down. This can only mean one thing: the dwarves are afoot and they're looking for gold!

Embark with me as I ride the rails into this mysterious and industrious land. The hills are alive with the sound of pickaxes and the smell of glory... or maybe it's pit stink? What difference does it make, the mountains await!

Join the lively Mining Guild and get to work turning this mountain into rubble in the pursuit of valuable minerals, ores, gemstones and more! Word from the wise: only mine where there's shelter - cave-ins are no fun!