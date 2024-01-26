Update 1.1a

Hi everyone,
Just a small update here, I have added some "Hidden" achievements for you all. Easy enough to unlock by just playing the game.
Any problems, let me know!
Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone,
Just a small update here, I have added some "Hidden" achievements for you all. Easy enough to unlock by just playing the game.
Any problems, let me know!
Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update