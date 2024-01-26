 Skip to content

Hentai Direct-Her update for 26 January 2024

Update 1.1a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Just a small update here, I have added some "Hidden" achievements for you all. Easy enough to unlock by just playing the game.

Any problems, let me know!

Enjoy!

