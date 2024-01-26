Patch v1.8.7

General - Unified radar jamming calculations to be more consistent in support jamming - Fixed: autopilot didn't follow waypoint properly in NAV mode when GPS jammed - Fixed: TGP pointed to waypoint true position with WPT button despite GPS jamming - Fixed NAV MFD page's distance to waypoint when GPS jammed - Fixed behavior when setting GPS target from TGP while GPS jammed - Added voice command and chat mic test to main settings screen Units - Fixed: Error with SideARM x1 caused AI F/A-26B to be stuck flying towards radar target Equipment - Changed AH-94 radar to high-band EF-24G - Fixed allied aircraft equip and radar settings in Operation 2359 F/A-26B - Fixed: ALQ-131 was not available in singleplayer Free Flight 2 T-55 - Fixed: ALQ-131 was not available in singleplayer quick flight missions - Fixed: Various equips were not available in singleplayer free flight - Fixed: ALQ-131 and Mk.83 were not available in singleplayer target practice - Fixed: Mk.83 was not available in singleplayer Border War campaign