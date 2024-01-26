General
- Unified radar jamming calculations to be more consistent in support jamming
- Fixed: autopilot didn't follow waypoint properly in NAV mode when GPS jammed
- Fixed: TGP pointed to waypoint true position with WPT button despite GPS jamming
- Fixed NAV MFD page's distance to waypoint when GPS jammed
- Fixed behavior when setting GPS target from TGP while GPS jammed
- Added voice command and chat mic test to main settings screen
Units
- Fixed: Error with SideARM x1 caused AI F/A-26B to be stuck flying towards radar target
Equipment
- Changed AH-94 radar to high-band
EF-24G
- Fixed allied aircraft equip and radar settings in Operation 2359
F/A-26B
- Fixed: ALQ-131 was not available in singleplayer Free Flight 2
T-55
- Fixed: ALQ-131 was not available in singleplayer quick flight missions
- Fixed: Various equips were not available in singleplayer free flight
- Fixed: ALQ-131 and Mk.83 were not available in singleplayer target practice
- Fixed: Mk.83 was not available in singleplayer Border War campaign
VTOL VR update for 26 January 2024
Patch v1.8.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update