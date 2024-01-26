 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 26 January 2024

Patch v1.8.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13286382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
General  
- Unified radar jamming calculations to be more consistent in support jamming  
- Fixed: autopilot didn't follow waypoint properly in NAV mode when GPS jammed  
- Fixed: TGP pointed to waypoint true position with WPT button despite GPS jamming  
- Fixed NAV MFD page's distance to waypoint when GPS jammed  
- Fixed behavior when setting GPS target from TGP while GPS jammed  
- Added voice command and chat mic test to main settings screen  
Units  
- Fixed: Error with SideARM x1 caused AI F/A-26B to be stuck flying towards radar target  
Equipment  
- Changed AH-94 radar to high-band  
EF-24G  
- Fixed allied aircraft equip and radar settings in Operation 2359  
F/A-26B  
- Fixed: ALQ-131 was not available in singleplayer Free Flight 2  
T-55  
- Fixed: ALQ-131 was not available in singleplayer quick flight missions  
- Fixed: Various equips were not available in singleplayer free flight  
- Fixed: ALQ-131 and Mk.83 were not available in singleplayer target practice  
- Fixed: Mk.83 was not available in singleplayer Border War campaign

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link