STB V1.4.2

I was hoping to make a big update with lots of improvements and additions, and to release the OST on streaming to coincide with the update.

Unfortunately I've burned out and given up. I haven't really tested this update so it probably ruins a bunch of stuff. Please message me with bugs so I can fix them quickly.

From here I'm gonna go back to just doing tiny patches like I used to.

Fixed some typos

Improved some models

Added ability to sit down in East Vomit

Improved lighting in some areas

Fixed late game flying saucer bug

Added evening

Added end sequence puzzle

Improved record shop

Fixed fishing

Changed ice cream ordering a bit

Improved some character sprites

Fixed radio issues

Improved game overs

Fixed litter bug

Improved food ordering experience