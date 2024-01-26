STB V1.4.2

I was hoping to make a big update with lots of improvements and additions, and to release the OST on streaming to coincide with the update.
Unfortunately I've burned out and given up. I haven't really tested this update so it probably ruins a bunch of stuff. Please message me with bugs so I can fix them quickly.
From here I'm gonna go back to just doing tiny patches like I used to.
- Fixed some typos
- Improved some models
- Added ability to sit down in East Vomit
- Improved lighting in some areas
- Fixed late game flying saucer bug
- Added evening
- Added end sequence puzzle
- Improved record shop
- Fixed fishing
- Changed ice cream ordering a bit
- Improved some character sprites
- Fixed radio issues
- Improved game overs
- Fixed litter bug
- Improved food ordering experience
