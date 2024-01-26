 Skip to content

SWOLLEN TO BURSTING UNTIL I AM DISAPPEARING ON PURPOSE update for 26 January 2024

STB V1.4.2

26 January 2024

I was hoping to make a big update with lots of improvements and additions, and to release the OST on streaming to coincide with the update.
Unfortunately I've burned out and given up. I haven't really tested this update so it probably ruins a bunch of stuff. Please message me with bugs so I can fix them quickly.
From here I'm gonna go back to just doing tiny patches like I used to.

  • Fixed some typos
  • Improved some models
  • Added ability to sit down in East Vomit
  • Improved lighting in some areas
  • Fixed late game flying saucer bug
  • Added evening
  • Added end sequence puzzle
  • Improved record shop
  • Fixed fishing
  • Changed ice cream ordering a bit
  • Improved some character sprites
  • Fixed radio issues
  • Improved game overs
  • Fixed litter bug
  • Improved food ordering experience

