Arthurian Legends update for 26 January 2024

v1.3.1

Arthurian Legends update for 26 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.1

*Added achievement for destroying the Dark Masters skull after you've killed him

[Weapons & Items]
-Disabled the auto-change of weapons after Chalice Of Rage wears off.
-Enemies wont be knocked back if they're stuck in a bear trap.
-Fixed Shadow Lion from attacking player if the player attacked it.
[Interface]
-Fixed HUD Text not scaling properly (Health, Armor, Ammo/Durability)
-Fixed GamePad controls page from loading wrong sidebar while in-game.
-Added option to change camera X/Y Axis controls.
-Fixed Jesters Wand/Frozen Star/Blood Star names not displaying in the new item popup.
[Maps]
-Fixed save/load issue in Chapter2 Dark Halls involving the two doors that alternate locking a player in from either side.
-Fixed save/load issue with the drawbridges on Castle Gates, also a couple of the levers could be switched again after loading.
-Fixed re-spawning of enemies already killed in first room of Castle Ruins, after loading a saved game.
-Final door in Mausoleum raises slightly more.
-Replaced keyhole key sprite with a voxel model.
-After defeating a boss, their projectiles are removed.
[General]
-Enemy AI should get stuck less on corners.
-Fixed potential out of memory issue while switching Chapters
-Improved loading processes of restarting a level / quitting to main menu
-Fixed game from only starting in windowed mode
-Fixed some fires from not going out.
-Fixed some moving platforms from continuing to control players height after going up and leaving platform.
-Other minor improvements

