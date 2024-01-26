Patch Notes v1.1.2

Release - 1.1.2 Notes
Developer Notes
Just a couple of bug fixes and some text corrections.
Fixed an issue with Tailwind at Master level and using Druin Hills gate resulting in not being able to move once you zone in. Not sure how long that issue
has been in game. But, you are able to move after zoning in.
-
Fixed - Kryakk Omlet Quest is now fixed. Should be able to complete the quest now if you have the required items.
-
Fixed - Corrected text for Master Circle of Cold. The effect itself was working correctly.
-
Fixed - Druin Hills Gate with Master Tailwind active
-
Informational - Corrected the Kunari Plains map - trainer Swena displays the appropriate skill she trains
-
Informational - Added Blackwater Marsh entry point on Murkwater Swamp map
Changed files in this update