 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Journeys update for 26 January 2024

Patch Notes v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13286225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release - 1.1.2 Notes

Developer Notes
Just a couple of bug fixes and some text corrections.
Fixed an issue with Tailwind at Master level and using Druin Hills gate resulting in not being able to move once you zone in. Not sure how long that issue
has been in game. But, you are able to move after zoning in.

  • Fixed - Kryakk Omlet Quest is now fixed. Should be able to complete the quest now if you have the required items.

  • Fixed - Corrected text for Master Circle of Cold. The effect itself was working correctly.

  • Fixed - Druin Hills Gate with Master Tailwind active

  • Informational - Corrected the Kunari Plains map - trainer Swena displays the appropriate skill she trains

  • Informational - Added Blackwater Marsh entry point on Murkwater Swamp map

Changed files in this update

Legendary Journeys Content Depot 1400261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link