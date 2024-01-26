Updates for Jan 26

Hi Alphas! Thanks for being rad. This release (0.1.18) has fixes for the following:
- Crates can be picked up from below without launching the player
- Inventory is reset for new games
- Eliminated ability to swim up waterfalls
- Fixed issue where unloaded objects would not save (ie: seeing the glider cutscene twice)
- Prevent two crates from being placed on one vine
- Removed vertical speed from glider initial velocity
- Modified open cutscene skip instructions
- World building fixes
Changed files in this update