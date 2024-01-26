 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Stones (Alpha) update for 26 January 2024

Updates for Jan 26

Share · View all patches · Build 13286036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Alphas! Thanks for being rad. This release (0.1.18) has fixes for the following:

  • Crates can be picked up from below without launching the player
  • Inventory is reset for new games
  • Eliminated ability to swim up waterfalls
  • Fixed issue where unloaded objects would not save (ie: seeing the glider cutscene twice)
  • Prevent two crates from being placed on one vine
  • Removed vertical speed from glider initial velocity
  • Modified open cutscene skip instructions
  • World building fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2728271 Depot 2728271
  • Loading history…
Depot 2728272 Depot 2728272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link