Patch 1.0.20

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a bug that could cause savefiles to get corrupted. It also adds weapon mods for the VP9 - getting the Gun Schizo achievement just got a little bit more difficult!

added weapon mods for the VP9

fixed a bug that caused savefile corruption

fixed wall impact effect animations and bullets disappearing if loading a savefile and reseting

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

