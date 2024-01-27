 Skip to content

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 27 January 2024

Patch 1.0.20

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a bug that could cause savefiles to get corrupted. It also adds weapon mods for the VP9 - getting the Gun Schizo achievement just got a little bit more difficult!

  • added weapon mods for the VP9
  • fixed a bug that caused savefile corruption
  • fixed wall impact effect animations and bullets disappearing if loading a savefile and reseting

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

