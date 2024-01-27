Patch 1.0.20

Hey folks!
This patch fixes a bug that could cause savefiles to get corrupted. It also adds weapon mods for the VP9 - getting the Gun Schizo achievement just got a little bit more difficult!
- added weapon mods for the VP9
- fixed a bug that caused savefile corruption
- fixed wall impact effect animations and bullets disappearing if loading a savefile and reseting
