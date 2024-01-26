StarMade v0.203.158 - Bug Fixes Round 3

Community Update
Thanks to everyone involved!
Feature Changelog:
- Reduced HP of Basic Hull from 400 HP to 200 HP.
- Replaced duplicate mod error with a less intrusive warning.
- AI now has internal support for unfocused fire.
- AI will now fire salvage beams unfocused during fleet mining, making it more efficient.
Bug Fixes:
- Gave Basic Hull 0.1 Armor value in order to fix an infinite penetration bug.
- Fixed severe bug that would cause asteroids to break a sector on modded servers sometimes when they were modified by players.
- Fix coil texture orientations.
- Partially fixed AI navigation issue when core is too far from center of mass (infinite spinning bug).
