StarMade update for 26 January 2024

StarMade v0.203.158 - Bug Fixes Round 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Community Update

Thanks to everyone involved!

Feature Changelog:

  • Reduced HP of Basic Hull from 400 HP to 200 HP.
  • Replaced duplicate mod error with a less intrusive warning.
  • AI now has internal support for unfocused fire.
  • AI will now fire salvage beams unfocused during fleet mining, making it more efficient.

Bug Fixes:

  • Gave Basic Hull 0.1 Armor value in order to fix an infinite penetration bug.
  • Fixed severe bug that would cause asteroids to break a sector on modded servers sometimes when they were modified by players.
  • Fix coil texture orientations.
  • Partially fixed AI navigation issue when core is too far from center of mass (infinite spinning bug).

