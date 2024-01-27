 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 27 January 2024

Asset position patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13285952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Something in yesterday's build went a bit screwy, and the positions of some random assets got messed up. This patch resolves that.

A big thanks to the folks who spotted and reported this.

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Changed files in this update

Depot 720621 Depot 720621
  • Loading history…
Depot 720623 Depot 720623
  • Loading history…
