1/26/24 - Chaos Chain Update 1.34.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here is the next small update for the game. It focuses on optimization. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED an endless loop that caused the rain drop splash effects to continue to appear even when disabling them from the menu (It wouldn't actually take effect previously until the weather changed or you transferred to a new area) **Changes & Additions:** * Added error message display in the event of a super rare crash (I cannot get the crash to replicate but it happens EXTREMELY rarely at the beginning of combat sometimes - I have tried 50 times in a row at this point and no crash - if you see the error please tell me!) * Improved the cleanup process of rain drop splash effects (It should be a bit smoother now) * Updated stamina max handling to be cleaner and less redundant * Consolidated several very large events from having multiple pages * Rewrote a method for revived characters to apply hidden statuses related to cyware (Should be cleaner now) * Lowered the effect intensity of power surges when outside * Added a brief delay between process execution to the start of battles with a lot of background stuff going on * Deleted a lot of leftover code * A bunch of other tweaks and adjustments to improve performance and optimization

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː