 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frag Grounds update for 26 January 2024

Update v.1.3.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13285816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rebels now have randomized outfit colors (Singleplayer)
  • Fixed bug with robot enemies footsteps sound after death
  • Improved grenades damage detection
  • Fixed windows not being penetrable with bullets (Singleplayer)
  • Fixed some bugs with grenade throwing and firing/meleeing

Changed files in this update

Frag Grounds Content Depot 1269931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link