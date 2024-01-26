- Rebels now have randomized outfit colors (Singleplayer)
- Fixed bug with robot enemies footsteps sound after death
- Improved grenades damage detection
- Fixed windows not being penetrable with bullets (Singleplayer)
- Fixed some bugs with grenade throwing and firing/meleeing
Update v.1.3.4.1
