Closed Alpha v0.16.1120

Features
- Added more graphic settings
- Added configurable difficulty in the settings menu
Changed
- Changed the flag and sail color options
- Unlocked all colors
- Sleep debuff not applied as easily
- Duelers (including player) now always start the duel with a melee weapon. If the player doesn't have a weapon they get a dagger temporarily.
Fixed
- Various issues with widescreen or other non standard resolutions.
- Various issues with the settings menu
- Pause menu not always showing when pressing esc, making the game appear to be stuck while being paused.
- Fixed ships sometimes glitching when they spawn boarded during an event
Changed files in this update