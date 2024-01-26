 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cursed Crew Playtest update for 26 January 2024

Closed Alpha v0.16.1120

Share · View all patches · Build 13285600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added more graphic settings
  • Added configurable difficulty in the settings menu

Changed

  • Changed the flag and sail color options
  • Unlocked all colors
  • Sleep debuff not applied as easily
  • Duelers (including player) now always start the duel with a melee weapon. If the player doesn't have a weapon they get a dagger temporarily.

Fixed

  • Various issues with widescreen or other non standard resolutions.
  • Various issues with the settings menu
  • Pause menu not always showing when pressing esc, making the game appear to be stuck while being paused.
  • Fixed ships sometimes glitching when they spawn boarded during an event

Changed files in this update

Depot 2252441 Depot 2252441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link