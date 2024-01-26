V1034 Community Test: Update #05

Share · View all patches · Build 13285577 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've been working hard on GROUND BRANCH V1034, and today we got another Community Test update for you!

Patch notes after the usual instructions:

❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch

Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…

Click 'BETAS' on the left-hand list menu

Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

(no password required)

Steam will begin downloading the files for the testing branch. Patching may take a while.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press Esc once in-game and look along the top menu)

screen (press Esc once in-game and look along the top menu) The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/

The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Known issues

🚧 These issues are known to still be present:

Recoil is currently unclamped, meaning sustained automatic fire will eventually clip weapons into the character; this also affects weapon sway in low stamina

Enemy AI may be unresponsive/idle/stuck in various contexts — if you see it, please make note of whether it was online (dedicated server? Listen server?) or offline, which game mode was being played, as well as map and location etc.> ⚠️ Bots are particularly prone to getting stuck in doorways; we're actively working on fixing/improving this issue.

Weapon movement, poses and animations in general are still being put back together after the prone overhaul — please bear with us

Walking or running with a primary weapon equipped causes the character's right foot to "hover" before it actually touches the ground

The prone stance does not conform to terrain angle

Aiming (ADS) is offset with pistols while crouch-leaning (particularly to the left)

Character and weapon collision while prone is pretty finicky! Let us know how it all feels to you

The Tablet (map) is currently offset to the bottom while crouched, and unusable while prone

(map) is currently offset to the bottom while crouched, and unusable while prone Various combinations of hairstyles and headgear items have visible clipping or overall jankiness

AI bots are still not hooked up to the Deathmatch game mode <??? Needs checking>

Patch notes

Maps and missions

747

Updated all relevant 747 missions with new collision and patrol point checking

Fixed issue with light portal flickering light in 747 cargo hold

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed some other lighting issues

Replaced fan in terminal office with new style fan that can be shot out and powered up and down by the local power box

Cleaned up navmesh

Arena and Arena 2

Updated missions with collision checker

Cleaned up navmesh

City

Made pole lights leading down to subway actual lights that are on/off and destructible

Made bollard lights destructible

Added proper destroyed light meshes to outdoor lights

Fixed various collision issues and culling bugs

Fixed up all missions (except Last Man Standing) with the new actor collision checking feature of validation scripts

Cleaned up some geo collision that was way too big, and fixed some other geo and collision bugs

Fixed some lighting issues

Changed some wall pictures in City bank

News helicopter updated to fly a little smoother, and animations added for hover and evasion

Cleaned up navmesh

Compound

Updated nearly all missions with new collision and patrol checker

Fixed invisible wall collision under staircase in unfinished building

Cleaned up navmesh

Creek

Various collision and culling bugs fixed

Cleaned up navmesh

Depot

Fixed mesh culling and collision issues

Fixed over-penetration of bullets through some metal objects

Fixed incorrect normals on rocks

Cleaned up navmesh

Docks

Fixed up missions (except Last Man Standing) using new actor collision checking feature of validation scripts

Cleaned up less than optimal collision on a few assets

Filled in empty buildings/trailers

Added glass windows to the construction trailers

Cleaned up collision on a few of the metal staircases

Made red light on electronics box destructible

Cleaned up navmesh

Power Station

Cleaned up navmesh

Rundown

Various collision and culling bugs fixed

Cleaned up navmesh

Small Town

Fixed up various missions using new mission collision checker and patrol route checker

Nav link tweaks for ladder

Added pillars to basement and removed cinder blocks

Fixed misaligned Humvee windshield

Rebuilt navmesh

Mini graphical overhaul: Fixed some foliage meshes using billboard as base LOD on lower foliage settings Adjusted billboard distances, generally pushed them back further Wind/sway tweaks Color correction and improvements in mask clipping and materials Improved vista forest material/visuals Fixed crossfade billboards not correctly disabling when toggled off Added support for virtual texture blending with landscape, rocks and embankments Landscape material work, adding some wet muddy areas Fern color correction Added leaves mesh scattering to dead leaves landscape layers Added some cinderblock scatter Increased bounds of a few floor pieces in B building (potential fix for disappearing floor) Remade bullet hole decals, higher res and cheaper Landscape material displacement tweaks



Storage Facility

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed incorrect normals on rocks

Tanker

Fixed various collision issues

The Farm

Potential fix for flickering billboard trees

Slight foliage color tweaks

Landscape material/textures improvements

Added leaves grass layer

Hornbeam trees: fixed roughness not coming through correctly

Other material tweaks and corrections

Improved 747 fuselage material so it has a bit more detail up close

A bit of landscape painting

Pushed blocking volumes in water a bit further out

Reduced intensity of water waves

Inventory and assets

Fixed heads becoming detached from player if a single skeletal mesh fails to load

Updated hostage sack to add or remove overlay based on view target status instead of player being locally controlled or not (makes sack visible in third person)

Standardized fixed iron sight alignment for the AKM and Wz.88 for consistent behavior

Trimmed female head meshes in the neck/shoulder area to reduce mesh clipping in some postures/animations

Reworked helmet chinstrap morph targets and added new ones for female heads

Realtime Virtual Texture (RVT) incorporated into various maps/landscape materials (for nicer blends between props and landscape)

Mini overhaul of master materials

Fixed broken wrist mesh for "Riot" enemy type

Switched MARPAT Desert skin on the Helmet (HC) to AOR-1

New skins: Gun Belt : M81 Ball Cap : DCP, AOR-1 and M81 Boonie Hat : UCP Helmet (HC) : AOR-2



Animation

Corrected directional animation blend times to fix hitch when changing directions

First pass on prone and crouch death animations

Adding correct notifies for mag check

Updated character and weapon animations for AK-type rifles

Added new hand poses for the new AK models

Fixed Galil ARM mag check

mag check Fixed wrong position on AK-type fire selector

Updated pose for leaning

Created specific flex-cuffs poses

Updated hostage sack to apply as a mesh

Sway and canting rotation are now applied separately (only applies Z aspect of sight offset while not engaging the sight - fixes issues with firearm being more centered then usual, especially when using canted sight)

Added new drop-down animation to the AI characters

AI

Enabled feature to auto-generate drop-down nav links (uses vaulting animations as a placeholder for now)

Fix for AI tracking the player when just losing sight of him, now shoots at the last known location rather than at the current player position

Updated noise investigation behavior for Guard AI — who will now investigate noise more in the direction that the noise is coming from instead of a more general "scan" behavior

Tweaked AI difficulty, increasing the gap between highest and lowest level to create more variance

Increased memory time for the AI, so they will search longer for lost targets

Added search pattern BT so on lost target they search randomly — the longer they search, the bigger the radius gets

Updated the weights used for more passive/aggressive behavior; generally speaking, Guard AI are now more likely to behave passively (seeking cover, going prone etc.), while Patrol AI will be more aggressive (running, sprinting towards the player instead of seeking cover etc.)

Updated and re-enabled custom AI settings in Lone Wolf and Host Game screens

Gameplay and bug fixes

Fixed dead bodies not being cleaned up in between rounds

Made it so you can go prone under the Ural style trucks in various maps

Stopped massive log spam caused by inventory tags being updated before assets have finished loading

Added Time of Day (TOD) statuses to BP_SkylightOverrideVolume, so it can apply fading or desaturation at specific times of day only

Added actor collision checking to mission validation Lua scripts

Added new actor.IsColliding() lua library function, which determines if the actor is more or less colliding with map assets

Small improvements to mission validation scripts

Defuse game mode now prints to log the actual bomb actor name as well as the selected bomb zone

Added stamina and sway effects for: Going to prone Getting up from prone Going from crouched to standing Leaning

Fixed bugged water collision

Modding admin UI update (WIP) and quite a few modding changes behind the scenes

Fixed smoke effects blocking Use/Interact prompts (to be replaced by better fix later)

Fixed Deathmatch loadout issue

Fixed UseFriendlyNameTags entry in DefaultGameRules array in DefaultZooKeeper.ini (should be true, was read as false)

Fixed up Ready Room range door not replicating properly

Optimized tracing for interaction, Ready Room name and in-game player names

Changed PhysMat for dirt to not allow bullet penetration

Added gameplaystatics.TraceVisible() lua library function for doing a simple visible trace between two specified locations

Added gameplaystatics.GetPatrolRouteLinkedActors() lua library function for getting a list of linked patrol route actors

Added full patrol route checking in all PvE validation functions, including a new visible trace to make sure the route is not blocked (as a first approximation check at least)

Minor bug fixes to Team Elimination in relation to fixed spawn missions (Arenas, Paintball ) and displaying insertion points in dependence to whether auto-balance is enabled

Removed AI spawn checking from Deathmatch validate script (since opponents are bots now)

Added various new validations and checks for firearm blueprints (in anticipation of modding opening up)

Changed various firearm-related assets to fix issues with sight replication and sights used by non-controlled characters

Updated arm sway values on Main Menu guys to prevent them getting tired

Various crash fixes relating to pointers missing a UPROPERTY() macro

Fixed issue where the light custom collision box was set to not effect navmesh

Restricted Focus Zoom to primary and secondary weapons only (no longer usable with Binoculars , grenades etc.)

Updated modding manager to grab installed mod list from subscribed mods instead of scanning locally (mods soon to come!)

Sound

Removed unused Wwise node that may have been setting voice to male all the time

Fixed AI bark spatialization

Minor tweaks to AI attenuation

Fixed missing suppressor tails

Slightly adjusted footstep audio and some attenuations

Fixed power box audio bug

Added Ready Room ambient music

Fixed audio in City rooms

Loading screen mutes sound until fading away (should stop short burst of sound when joining a map)

VFX

Re-enabled eye adaptation on the VFX material (was causing smoke effects to glow in low-light and under night vision when disabled)

Changed surface link for electronics to use metal bullet-hole decal (was previously using a paper decal) — fixes odd impacts on e.g. power boxes

Fixed up flashbang, frags, big bomb (Defuse) and breaching charges so they won't cause deafness or prolonged visual effects (e.g. for headcam)

UI

Updated skin icons (the triangle/square swatches for item colors or camo patterns)

Updated weapon customization UI to not show the "Muzzle" attachment category when no muzzle device is available for the weapon

Created custom UI for customizing Galil ARM

Progress on Modding menu

Admin modding UI now added to modding menu (from Main Menu)

Tweaked drop-down arrow in mission property array widget to be more visible in mission editor

Added W, E, R controls to the outline widget (as well as main window) in mission editor

New map thumbnails for Small Town, City and The Farm

Loading screens rejigged

Hint widget adjusted to stop shifting/resizing during load

In Spectator Mode, HUD no longer shows distance prompts if camera style is headcam

HUD now correctly hides Next/Previous Player prompt when player is following another character

Partial visual update for Admin Panel (mainly Skin Restrictions menu)

As always, thanks for testing and providing feedback!

Until the next build, folks.