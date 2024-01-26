 Skip to content

Discord Bot Builder update for 26 January 2024

Release Note for 1.0.0-preview.3

26 January 2024

Changelog:
  • Added arrow shape to Action port
  • Fixed Block blur when a text field is selected
  • Improved performance by (over)simplifying items when using a big workspace and zooming out
  • Improved Wire color matching
  • Made Blocks not scrollable if they are not big enough
  • Fixed Item "hitbox" for Selection Area feature
  • Made the sidebar not show up when it's hidden
  • Made Item Browser expand vertically depending on window height
  • Fixed "Refresh Blocks" menu option not refreshing Item Browser
  • When updating blocks, it also refreshes them
  • Fixed the Unsaved Changes dialog
  • Formats Workspace Data when copied
  • Removed case sentitive from Block's port types
  • Added Dutch translation by Javs
  • Fixed German and Hungarian translations (thanks to ACertainCoder and Zan1456)
  • Fixed more Wire bugs

