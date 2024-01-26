Release Note for 1.0.0-preview.3

Changelog:
- Added arrow shape to Action port
- Fixed Block blur when a text field is selected
- Improved performance by (over)simplifying items when using a big workspace and zooming out
- Improved Wire color matching
- Made Blocks not scrollable if they are not big enough
- Fixed Item "hitbox" for Selection Area feature
- Made the sidebar not show up when it's hidden
- Made Item Browser expand vertically depending on window height
- Fixed "Refresh Blocks" menu option not refreshing Item Browser
- When updating blocks, it also refreshes them
- Fixed the Unsaved Changes dialog
- Formats Workspace Data when copied
- Removed case sentitive from Block's port types
- Added Dutch translation by Javs
- Fixed German and Hungarian translations (thanks to ACertainCoder and Zan1456)
- Fixed more Wire bugs
