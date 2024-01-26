Update 0.5.2

ADVANCED STATS

You can now view some advanced stats when you mouse over the title header when selecting a unit you own. Kills, kills per wave, total damage, damage per wave, and total upgrade counts have been moved to this popup. All base stats are listed here as well, which are unmodified by boosters and artifacts (for you number enthusiasts).

TWEAKS

-Fixed sell price not including overdrive levels.

-UI tweaks for overdrive button.

-Slight tweak to how overdrive damage is calculated so it plays nice with boosters.

-Beam Emitter overdrive damage reduced from 5% to 4%.

-Ground Pounder overdrive damage reduced from 5% to 3%.