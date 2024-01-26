 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 26 January 2024

Update 0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13285481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADVANCED STATS
You can now view some advanced stats when you mouse over the title header when selecting a unit you own. Kills, kills per wave, total damage, damage per wave, and total upgrade counts have been moved to this popup. All base stats are listed here as well, which are unmodified by boosters and artifacts (for you number enthusiasts).

TWEAKS
-Fixed sell price not including overdrive levels.
-UI tweaks for overdrive button.
-Slight tweak to how overdrive damage is calculated so it plays nice with boosters.
-Beam Emitter overdrive damage reduced from 5% to 4%.
-Ground Pounder overdrive damage reduced from 5% to 3%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1932261 Depot 1932261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link