URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 26 January 2024

Hotfix for Er Kishi Items and item drop

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 26 January 2024 · Build 13285447

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were bugs about er kishi items and dropping items, they are fixed. Please report any bugs if you encounter in bug report page.

