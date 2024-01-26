Update 1.0.1 - Hot Fixes & New Props

Some hot fixes and small additions to the game. Next update will drop tomorrow with new fixes and additional content. Thank you for reporting all the bugs!! The launch went quite smooth besides a few hiccups. I will be publishing a post later on the future plans of Carnaval Simulator, so see you guys there.
Change log:
- Generator cart no longer needed for rotations
- Less inactive lobbies are being shown
- Lobbies that are mid-game will be hidden for now on
- Long chat messages no longer makes your message disappear
- Dye level has a longer time limit
- Sandbox mode available from the get go
- Updated preview images for the construction sites
- 2 new props
- 1 new flag
