 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carnaval Simulator update for 26 January 2024

Update 1.0.1 - Hot Fixes & New Props

Share · View all patches · Build 13285444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some hot fixes and small additions to the game. Next update will drop tomorrow with new fixes and additional content. Thank you for reporting all the bugs!! The launch went quite smooth besides a few hiccups. I will be publishing a post later on the future plans of Carnaval Simulator, so see you guys there.

Change log:

  • Generator cart no longer needed for rotations
  • Less inactive lobbies are being shown
  • Lobbies that are mid-game will be hidden for now on
  • Long chat messages no longer makes your message disappear
  • Dye level has a longer time limit
  • Sandbox mode available from the get go
  • Updated preview images for the construction sites
  • 2 new props
  • 1 new flag

Changed files in this update

Depot 2659711 Depot 2659711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link