Starward Rogue update for 26 January 2024

Version 2.602 Achievement Fixes - And Console Launch!

This has some general balance tweaks for a few specific edge cases, some general quality of life improvements, and then also fixes to a couple of achievements.

In other news, the game launched on the Playstation, XBox, and Nintendo Switch consoles yesterday! We're very pleased with how that turned out. Big thanks to Klabater, the publisher, for their great work with it.

In OTHER other news, did you know that we're working on a new 4X strategy game in partnership with Hooded Horse? It's called Heart of the Machine, and you can check it out here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ There's going to be updates with more concrete information in the next few months, as well as some testing starting for it, so keep an eye out!

