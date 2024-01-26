Live Now. January Update - Week #4

Retroa Retroa Builda

Continued to implement the real modern controls. Demonstrated progress.

JUMPING:

The final double jump is possible, but at the moment probably pretty impossible.



FAST ICE:

Ice works fine, you can stop and you will slow down and stop, when not pressing to move.



WALL JUMP:

Takes a lot of practice to get the timing, but you can just pound the button, you get there, eventually.



SWIMMING:

Works fine, apart from dropping out of water, It might be due to swopping round the activate swimming being swapped.

SLOW ICE WITH HAZARDS:

Hazards are very difficult to single jump. So a lot of resizing might be on the agenda.

CONVEYORS WITH HAZARDS:

Finally, conveyors will let me jump. These hazards are just about possible to jump. Look at my skillz. lol

Please Note!

All the controls will still need a lot of tweaking, and all levels are going to need readjusting as levels may be easier/harder using these current modern controls. Further testing will have to be done before I decide if the controls are fine as they are. Do I decide to add, wall sliding, level grab and Coyote jump.

Modern mechanics is only available in creation mode, for you to play around with. But be aware they may break. Please make sure you have a solid floor, for modern man to stand on, from the start. Oops, If you get a red screen of death, I think you can press ESC key to get back to title screen, unless you can remember were the stop button is. Sorry for any inconvenience. Obviously the modern controls won't be put into game as main controls, until fully stable, promise!



Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.