Bug Fix Update 1.48b2

This is purely a bug fix update
- Attempt to fix a bug with certain Radeon cards not displaying some text in buttons
*If you have a Radeon card and have experienced this issue please let us know how this goes
- Fix boarding in tutorial
- Fix some cases where Taker fails to seize
- Improve speed of transfers
- Fix precaptured ship logic
- Squash about two dozen autobugs
- Adjust some more events to respect terse setting
- Fix damage control flow
- Adjust formation layer for visibility
- Correct a game lockup when jumping
- Fix issue with double trade at shipyard
- Fix pirate radio transmitter
- Correct some starting mission problems
