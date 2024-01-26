 Skip to content

XO update for 26 January 2024

Bug Fix Update 1.48b2

Build 13285195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is purely a bug fix update

  • Attempt to fix a bug with certain Radeon cards not displaying some text in buttons
    *If you have a Radeon card and have experienced this issue please let us know how this goes
  • Fix boarding in tutorial
  • Fix some cases where Taker fails to seize
  • Improve speed of transfers
  • Fix precaptured ship logic
  • Squash about two dozen autobugs
  • Adjust some more events to respect terse setting
  • Fix damage control flow
  • Adjust formation layer for visibility
  • Correct a game lockup when jumping
  • Fix issue with double trade at shipyard
  • Fix pirate radio transmitter
  • Correct some starting mission problems

