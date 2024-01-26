Welcome to the Necrovale

Welcome Strangers,

Today is the the day Into the Necrovale enters Early Access, a day I've been working towards now for two years. In some ways, this is the real beginning of the game. The small community that's been built around the game has consistently amazed me with the knowledge, ideas, passion, feedback, and humor. I can't wait to share that same experience with a wider audience. This is in some ways on the the beginning.

Thank you to everyone who has wishlisted the game, given feedback, expressed interest, or simply tried the demo. If you like the game, and want to see it grow, please consider buying it. The support means so much, and I can not wait to work with the community to make this game everything it should be.

I will have a roadmap soon, and together, we will find out just where this road leads. See you soon in the Necrovale.