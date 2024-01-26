Patch 2.0.1.3 on the Test Branch

Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.3
Fixed
- On the Valley map new game customization for fast building and crafting starts working only after reload or reapplying
- Tweaked mount ragdoll (Work in progress)
- Missing material references for stairs in some cases
- Potential crash in foliage replication system
Updated
- Characters begin to feel the effects of Overheat at 30 Celsius degrees.
- Straw Hats has better heat protection
- Basic Summer weather has colder high noon
- Trousers with cuffs stats and recipe changed
- Pants prices changed
Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty/
Changed depots in internal_only branch