 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Dynasty update for 26 January 2024

Patch 2.0.1.3 on the Test Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 13285084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.3

Fixed

  • On the Valley map new game customization for fast building and crafting starts working only after reload or reapplying
  • Tweaked mount ragdoll (Work in progress)
  • Missing material references for stairs in some cases
  • Potential crash in foliage replication system

Updated

  • Characters begin to feel the effects of Overheat at 30 Celsius degrees.
  • Straw Hats has better heat protection
  • Basic Summer weather has colder high noon
  • Trousers with cuffs stats and recipe changed
  • Pants prices changed

Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty/

Changed depots in internal_only branch

View more data in app history for build 13285084
Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link