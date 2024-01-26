RIN: The Last Child - Version 1.1 Patchnotes

Hello!

Thank you for supporting us during launch! We’re glad you enjoy our game and share so many ideas and meaningful feedback regarding the title!

We’ve received remarks about the game's performance or bugged in-game mechanics. We began fixing those issues almost immediately upon notification in order to get rid of them as soon as possible. Below you can find the list of elements that have been fixed with the first patch.

Version 1.1 Patchnotes:

Controls:

key binding – fixed an issue that prevented key rebinding

DualShock controller - fixed an issue with DualShock controllers

Gameplay:

adjusted camera work near the Forlorn Boss

fixed an issue that made the wall jump impossible in certain areas

fixed problem that caused sudden FPS drops

Other small fixes:

falling rocks are crumbling once they hit the ground

fixed the lake that bugged falling rocks

unified the name of the [redacted] boss

We’re already working on another update, this time focusing on gameplay’s transparency. We’ve heard that some of you miss a sense of goal while moving around the levels. Our plan is to upgrade the map and add objective markers to make it easier to read and plan your gameplay ahead.

Thank you for your endless support! Please, keep sharing your thoughts and ideas with us – RIN: The Last Child is a game made with you, our great community, in mind, so we want to make it as enjoyable for you as possible.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960070/RIN_The_Last_Child/