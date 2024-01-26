Update v0.5.1 - Difficulty selection and other changes

Difficulty selection
We have added a new difficulty selection option. You can now choose from 5 different difficulties. From the easiest to really difficult.
Weapon Properties
We have added firearms, melee weapons and all wearable items to the item descriptions.
The values include all Skill bonuses as well as penalties caused by poor weapon condition.
Other changes
- Changed: more loot in different random spawns
- Changed: increased radius of production stations
- Changed: The wooden crate now has a volume of 60 L and a max load capacity of 60 kg
- Changed: The stone cache now has a capacity of 15 L and a maximum load capacity of 15 kg.
- Changed: liquid types are now colour coded in the item description
- Changed: the number of grams of food is now highlighted in colour in the item description
- Changed: melee weapons now reflect their condition in damage
- Added: tool-tip on Auto-Stack and Split-Stack directly next to the description of stackable items
- Added: more help for game controls
- Added: Land transports now have their own wreck model containing large loot
- Added: XP for land transports and autonomous vehicles
Changed files in this update