Patch 1.6.9 Introduces threat meters and news ways to navigate through levels.

The last two weeks we have been working hard to improve the interconnectedness and variety of a bunch of common level templates. This is an effort to make the game more fun and less prone to bugs. Because if levels almost always have multiple possible routes, it is increasingly unlikely that bugs prevent you to traverse all of them at the same time.

This has also been an excuse to revamp some of the older features, and introduce 'level threat indicators'. As these bars fill up you'll find the level to start resisting more and more against your explorations.

Gameplay Changes

Increasing the interconnectedness and the variety of the Raaf temple template.

Increasing the interconnectedness and the variety of the Marang ruin template.

Increasing the interconnectedness and the variety of the Marang keep template.

Increasing the interconnectedness of the wayshrine template.

Adding shafts you can climb down.

Adding a new Marang device: the lightning collector.

Adding a new Marang device: power crystals.

Introduces level threat indicators.

The state of turrets is closer tied to the ‘active defense’ threat.

Making Mercy’s presence and actions a little more clear.

Introduces extra level specific clocks.

Increasing the interconnectedness and the variety of the spire ruin template.

Improving the underlying ‘angry flora’ mechanism.

Improving the way shrooms function.

Bring back the more aggressive variant of vicious thorns.

You can threaten thickets once more during a fortune test.

Make better or more frequent use of hidden and blocked passages to other parts of a level.

Passages to other parts of a level may be ‘well’ hidden.

In new worlds you might come across an old shrine dedicated to ‘The Desolator’.

Mercy takes a more active interest in the state of wayshrines.

Making lockpicking a little easier, but also more risky…

Bug Fixes