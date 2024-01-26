Small Patch #13

Hello Everyone,

We're starting off the new year with a patch that updates most of the textures and removes some that are used for the level architecture: walls, floors, and doors. This results in a better over all look and a texture memory usage optimisation. The install size is now smaller as well.

Since we only have 1 person making all the textures/models/levels/vfx/animation/characters/weapons for the game, having unified texture styles allows for better freedom in choosing which atlas materials to use for various levels and create more variations.

The damage for enemies has been reduced a little bit for TEC-Sec SMG and Shotgunners. In Episode 2 players will fight larger groups of enemies, so the current damage values for these enemies was a little on the high side.

Retchid's combat is intended to be pretty challenging, but the over all damage was a little on the high end of what we were going for, especially once the player gets into episode 2 where the player faces off against enemies with various abilities and attacks.

Patch Details:

Optimisations:

Split off cable texture spots on the pipe atlas texture sheet and made it their own sheet for better cable texture variety.

Updated colors of the pipe atlas sheets for better variation

Removed any normal maps or roughness/metallic map on trim/wall/floor atlas sheets that were similar to others.

Unified the style of all major textures to the same worn/roughness style to give the game a more unified look in the human made areas

Some minor material fixes on some objects in various levels

E1M6 had its lighting optimisation pass, the other levels will get theirs over the course of development.

Gameplay Tweaks:

SMG Tec-Sec projectile damage is now 4 instead of 5

Shotgun Tec-Sec projectile damage is now 5 instead of 7

Adjusted Tec-Sec SMG accuracy to be 1 degree less from 17.5 to 18.5.

Adjusted Tec-Sec Shotgunner increased accuracy from 60 to 50

Adjusted Tec-Sec Shotgunner max range from 1000units to 1500units

Reduced Tec-Sec Shotgunner projectiles that are spawned from 10 to 8

Increased the damage reduction armor provides from 40% to 50%

Tweaks to gameplay are always an on going thing to find the sweet spot we feel is a good over all challenge.

Small note about health and armor, once the health and armor upgrade systems are fully implemented you will have more total health and armor.

This month we're going to forgo our January developer update and combine it with next months February update.

Thanks for reading.

-FBS Team