 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 26 January 2024

Version 0.055

Share · View all patches · Build 13285014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Totally New Inputs for everything. This in theory should allow 95% of all gamepads and controllers to now be usable. (If any issues, let me know so I can get you hooked up if possible)
  • Adjusted spawn points at tracks so spawning is not in the air so far to allow bouncing and rolling backwards.
  • Added some new track objects to the Test Facility.
  • Added new option to turn on an Input Debugger, letting you know what keys are being pressed.
  • Added a new option to allow Live Telemetry data on screen during a run. (This will be adjusted)
  • Adjusted Nostalgia Funny Car In Car Views.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2389381 Depot 2389381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link