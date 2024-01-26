- Added Totally New Inputs for everything. This in theory should allow 95% of all gamepads and controllers to now be usable. (If any issues, let me know so I can get you hooked up if possible)
- Adjusted spawn points at tracks so spawning is not in the air so far to allow bouncing and rolling backwards.
- Added some new track objects to the Test Facility.
- Added new option to turn on an Input Debugger, letting you know what keys are being pressed.
- Added a new option to allow Live Telemetry data on screen during a run. (This will be adjusted)
- Adjusted Nostalgia Funny Car In Car Views.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 26 January 2024
Version 0.055
