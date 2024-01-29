Three Skies Patch Notes (01/29/24) (v2.1.1)

Our latest patch has just arrived, see what's new down below!
Area
- Area 6 (New Syvelia) has been added and can now be accessed after completing Area 5 Zone 10
Dungeon
- New Istoren Dungeon environment has been added
- Savannah, Burned Forest, Forest, and Elven Forest dungeon environments have been completely redesigned
Enemies
- New dungeon enemies have been added to Area 6 (New Syvelia)
- o Spirit
- o Owlkin
- o Secret Boss
Gameplay
- Max Hero level has been increased from 50 to 100
- Ascension now increases hero max level by 10 per rank
- Attributes can now be invested in up to 30 from 20
- Auto for a dungeon is now available after that dungeon is cleared once
- Promotion no longer resets hero level
- Level ranges have been adjusted for all dungeons.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with Skill trees not functioning as intended
- Map title issues have been fixed
- Barricade visuals have been fixed
- Fixed Capture C keybind to function as intended
- Backgrounds have been fixed to reflect new zone art
- Fix for issue with dungeon line not blending with level vignette
