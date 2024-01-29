 Skip to content

Three Skies update for 29 January 2024

Three Skies Patch Notes (01/29/24) (v2.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 13285002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our latest patch has just arrived, see what's new down below!

Area
  • Area 6 (New Syvelia) has been added and can now be accessed after completing Area 5 Zone 10
Dungeon
  • New Istoren Dungeon environment has been added
  • Savannah, Burned Forest, Forest, and Elven Forest dungeon environments have been completely redesigned
Enemies
  • New dungeon enemies have been added to Area 6 (New Syvelia)
  • o Spirit
  • o Owlkin
  • o Secret Boss
Gameplay
  • Max Hero level has been increased from 50 to 100
  • Ascension now increases hero max level by 10 per rank
  • Attributes can now be invested in up to 30 from 20
  • Auto for a dungeon is now available after that dungeon is cleared once
  • Promotion no longer resets hero level
  • Level ranges have been adjusted for all dungeons.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issues with Skill trees not functioning as intended
  • Map title issues have been fixed
  • Barricade visuals have been fixed
  • Fixed Capture C keybind to function as intended
  • Backgrounds have been fixed to reflect new zone art
  • Fix for issue with dungeon line not blending with level vignette

