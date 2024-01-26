Gambit Season Event and Lasher Class Are Now Available! Update 0.8

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.8 (01/26/2024)
Gambit Season Event
It's a new season with an activity called Gambit. You use tokens to try your luck to earn rewards. The activity is available on Conquer and Underworld after you complete the campaign.
This season has an Event Pass as well. Event pass is also available for seasonal characters.
Complete the challenges and earn rewards!
New Class: Lasher
6th class of the game is here. It's Lasher, the whip user. You can buy the class and start the season with it!
You can also try it until the end of first dragon fight, just like other paid classes!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2714570/Shades_of_Rayna__Lasher_Class/
Legend Items
Legend items now in the game and currently the highest tier gear. They drop after difficulty 100.
New Map: Eternal Bridge
There is a new map called Eternal Bridge. This bridge connects the two continents of the world Rayna, in the lore. It has 5 new enemies. Each enemy has unique boss mode. The map has 2 layouts and 1 mini version, just like other maps.
It's available on Conquer mode.
New Boss: Bitara
Bitara is a champion boss that uses Ice and Poison. It's from Heartless Cliff. There is also new conquer objectives related with Bitara.
Luino's Sanctum Rework
Luino's Sanctum is reworked, with both layouts and mini version. Reworked version is easy on the eye and has more space.
Changed files in this update