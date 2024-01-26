Gambit Season Event and Lasher Class Are Now Available! Update 0.8

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8 (01/26/2024)

Gambit Season Event

It's a new season with an activity called Gambit. You use tokens to try your luck to earn rewards. The activity is available on Conquer and Underworld after you complete the campaign.

This season has an Event Pass as well. Event pass is also available for seasonal characters.

Complete the challenges and earn rewards!

New Class: Lasher

6th class of the game is here. It's Lasher, the whip user. You can buy the class and start the season with it!

You can also try it until the end of first dragon fight, just like other paid classes!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2714570/Shades_of_Rayna__Lasher_Class/

Legend Items

Legend items now in the game and currently the highest tier gear. They drop after difficulty 100.

New Map: Eternal Bridge

There is a new map called Eternal Bridge. This bridge connects the two continents of the world Rayna, in the lore. It has 5 new enemies. Each enemy has unique boss mode. The map has 2 layouts and 1 mini version, just like other maps.

It's available on Conquer mode.

New Boss: Bitara

Bitara is a champion boss that uses Ice and Poison. It's from Heartless Cliff. There is also new conquer objectives related with Bitara.

Luino's Sanctum Rework

Luino's Sanctum is reworked, with both layouts and mini version. Reworked version is easy on the eye and has more space.