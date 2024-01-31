Patch Notes for 1.0.19f1 hotfix

Hi everyone! Patch 1.0.19f1 is ready for you. As always, please note that simulation fixes are expected to take a little while to properly take effect, so the game will need to run for a while. Similarly, fixes to buildings may need the buildings to be rebuilt.

If you experience any new issues or still have trouble with something that's been fixed, we'd appreciate a bug report on the forum with the save and Player.log (found here: C:\Users\%username%\AppData\LocalLow\Colossal Order\Cities Skylines II) attached. It helps us pinpoint the cause, and we greatly appreciate you taking the time to report issues you come across.

Gameplay

Fixed crash to desktop when selecting "moving in" household

Fixed crash to desktop when modifying road with pedestrian path connected in specific way

Fixed crash to desktop after modifying roads with citizen group at specific stat

Fixed velocity map not loaded properly when starting the game Paused

Fixed ResourceAvailabilitySystem causing some wrong data when loading the game

Fix for some industrial material taxes may randomly start charging money in the opposite way than it is set.

Fixed warehouses not levelling up

Fixed a potential error during saving process related to XP

Fixed an issue where building Extra Incinerator Furnace upgrade to Incinerator Plant would cause the Incinerator Plant to produce less electricity.

Fixed coverage of the City Services buildings exclusive for the pedestrians is not affecting part of the one-way roads

Fixed Maintenance vehicles getting stuck.

Fixed train & ship vehicle Selected Info Panel not labeled with correct destination name

Fixed building relocation incorrectly changing refund amount for bulldozing

Fixed objects with stacked parts (cranes, pillars) missing collision in some cases

More fixes for forgotten dogs

Fixed some photo/cinematic camera properties missing localization

Fixed One of Everything achievement requiring medieval castle

Fixed Wide Variety achievement

Improved parking space searching

Adjust the teens & children spawn rates to balance the lack of teens in education

Adjust the enter probability to allow more teens to enter high school

Cargo station pathfinding update to reduce traffic jams when accessing the buildings.

Forced no word wrap on tutorial page label to fix layout breaking in some tutorials on 2560x1440 resolution

Increased A Little Bit of TLC achievement increment step from 1 to 1000, and fixed achievement progress buffer only updating an achievement if the progress hits exactly a multiple of the increment step

Added more user-friendly message when account linking functions fail due to a network error

Added new translations (missing text, text fixes, translations).

Added support for overriding "switch user" action hint for platforms that do not support switching users (ie. Steam, Epic) with added support for Steam overlay

Statistics fixes & improvements:

Fixed bug in statistics panel whereby chart data was not updating properly when manipulating the time scale slider

Fixed bug where Water fees were shown incorrectly in Budget tab of Economy panel.

Fixed garbage and public transport fees not being recorded in statistics

Fixed age statistic not being displayed correctly.

Fixed District Selected Info Panel showing incorrect amount of residents

Fixed incorrect amounts being shown for taxation estimates in Economy Panel

Fixed bug whereby changing the timescale caused some data to display incorrectly

Fixed incorrect money amount in 1st sample

Fixed mismatched position of samples in chart

Fixed incorrect progress amount in under-construction section

Statistics panel menu items remember their expanded state based on selected stats upon re-opening the statistics panel.

Changed Income and (hidden) TaxableIncome statistic type from Point to Daily (shows the cumulative amount for the past day)

Hide Households in Selected Info Panel and Household sidebar until they move in.

Added an extra data point outside the visible range, and used it to interpolate the position of the first point in the chart, thus avoiding gaps and visual stutters (fixes half of the chart being used only)

Make datapoints clamp to chart area(avoid line extending outside chart)

Deleted Budget group since it is not needed, and moved Income and Expense groups directly in Finances category

Hid money statistic from panel when playing with Unlimited Money option

Reorganized statistics menu

Land value improvements

Land value will be affected by ground pollution. The ground pollution will first slowly reduce the land value increasing, and when the pollution gets worse it will start to decrease the land value.

Land value won't decrease to 0 even with heavily polluted land.

Land value will increase according to the industrial company's profitability value.

Performance

Added SchoolSeekerCooldown to avoid too many pathfinding queries when the city doesn't have enough schools

Improved shadow culling optimization

Faster and more stable simulation speed in very large cities

Minor optimization and leak fix for pathfinding

Optimization: Reordered some rendering-related systems to reduce waiting in the main thread

Optimization: Eliminated unnecessary main thread waiting in ModificationEndBarrier

Graphics