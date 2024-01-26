Patch Notes 1.1.0

Improvements
- Inventory panel will display a header displaying which filter is active, if any. This is for both recipe filters and the increasing/decreasing state filters
- When Inventory is filtered to show increasing or decreasing items, it will automatically refresh every second to keep up to date with production changes
- World Panel buttons now include Land, Workers, Research, Upgrades, and Construction buttons. Right-clicking on Research or Upgrades buttons will automatically claim all research or upgrades that are available to claim
- Can right-click on a building header’s production capacity display to show an option to “Remove All”, which clears all production capacity assigned to that building. It will also disable production Auto-Assign if it’s enabled for that building.
- Can hover over the XP icon on the Town Status Panel (top-left, where the town name is shown) to get a tooltip showing XP earnings from all sources. Clicking on this icon will pin the tooltip and allow you to scroll the menu. The ‘Potential’ XP in this menu indicates the XP you would earn if you had enough inputs to meet the recipe’s demand. (For Markets, the recipe demand is always its maximum supply value.)
- When Auto-Trade switches mode between Import and Export, and Auto-Assign is active on the recipe, the recipe will have all production capacity removed. This is to prevent wild swings in trade volumes
- Notifications panel tracks notifications per-town, and switching towns will display that town’s notifications. Previously unviewed notifications will have a slight tint animation
- Claiming All upgrades will now show a list of which upgrades were claimed
- Removed behavior that production assignment increment automatically increases magnitude based on size of current production assignment value
- When a Perk has no levels, its description will simply state the effect of the next level of the perk. It will no longer show the current effect, i.e., 0% boost
- Added new Background Music track
Balance Changes
- New Town Perk: Storage Boost. Each level adds a multiplier onto all item storage (including natural resources) within the town
- Got rid of all Omni Storage boosts. Was too easy to unintentionally increase storage in an irreversible way using Claim All for upgrades. Functionality is replaced with the Storage Boost town perk
- New Global Perk: Construction Efficiency. Each level reduces the amount of physical items required for construction, all the way down to zero. Currency requirements are unaffected. This perk requires that at least one town has reached level 40.
- New Global Perk: Research Speed. Each level reduces research speed in all towns by a set amount. This addition is meant to help deal with exponentially growing durations of infinite research, and also help speed up development of towns in new biomes.
- New Global Perk: Global Trading Capacity. Each level increases the globally-shared limit for trading post inventory
- All Cultivation and Prospecting recipes are now available immediately as soon as the parent building & natural resource are unlocked. The related research (that was previously responsible for unlocking the recipe) still exists but now applies a 5x prospecting speed multiplier. The baseline speed has been reduced by 5x. This way there is less confusion about why a certain recipe is missing, and avoids the situation where a prospecting building might be empty of recipes. But it also maintains the importance of the related research.
- Increased baseline cost for all Omni-upgrades by 100x. ('Upgrade Efficiency' upgrade was causing early levels of these upgrades to be extremely cheap)
- All buildings have at least some coin cost, so there is still a cost when Construction Efficiency is at max level and all physical costs removed
- Rail Depots now add 50% of an item’s peak per-second import demand to its trading post storage. This value is multiplied by the number of Rail Depots built globally. This allows trading post storage to scale dynamically with item demand.
- Removed upgrades for Rail Depot capacity, as this could cause upgrades in one town to drastically affect other towns
- Greatly reduced market demand for OmniPipes, as it is a very pricey item and was causing an imbalance
- Changed calculations for XP earnings from recipes. Previous method was not taking into account recipes that produced more than 1 item (like advanced harvesting recipes), or productivity upgrades that increased the amounts produced by recipes.
- Increased XP value of all crafting / harvesting / cultivation / prospecting recipes
- Lowered power of “Town XP Multiplier: Yellow Coin” and similar upgrades since baseline XP values are now higher
- World Perk “Specialization” now requires a Market to unlock
- OmniTemple requires 10 Land instead of 1
Bug Fixes
- Mana Power was not tradeable
- Fixed bug failing to load large numeric values in save files which would cause the main launch menu ‘Play’ button to become unresponsive.
- Claiming a research recipe that was also selected would preserve the selected recipe filter on the inventory panel with no obvious way to remove it
- Notification Log would always show completed research as ‘level 1’
- Fixed transparent background on Inventory popup panel
- Construction Details panel would sometimes show non-localized text in header
- Changing perks with right-click would not update perk description to match new value of perk
- Description of “Town XP Boost” World Perk was stating that it 'increased XP for selling items' was incorrect, now it states that it increases XP from all sources
- Happiness XP Bonus was not immediately recalculating its effect on non-Market recipes
