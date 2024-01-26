FULL VERSION IS HERE! - UPDATE v.1.0

Hello everyone!

After over 7 months since the game's Early Access release, the next stage of the game has arrived - version 1.0! This version marks the official full release of the game. I hope to introduce further enhancements and expansions through future updates, but for now, my priority shifts to my next project (free to play), which you'll hear about soon.

Let's now summarize the new content in update v.1.0:

VEHICLES

Yes! You read that right. Many people have been asking for vehicles in the game for a while now. So, I decided to fulfill your wish and added a new type of object - Vehicles. Vehicles also have Steam Workshop support, allowing you to add your own vehicle to the game or download one from the workshop.

CONVEYOR BELT

This is a new block that several players have requested. It's already the 35th block in the game!

ROTATION SYSTEM

The object rotation system in the game has been improved. Now, in edit mode, you don't need to select a special rotation mode; you can rotate objects from any selected mode, making this option always available.

HOTBAR KEY MAPPING

This feature is dedicated to my friends with AZERTY keyboards (hehe).

BUG FIXES

Of course, what would a good update be without bug fixes! This version brings a series of bug fixes, based on the feedback you've been giving me over the past few weeks.

From this point, I would like to thank the entire Ultimate Ragdoll Game community for your amazing help and engagement in the game's development. Without you, the game wouldn't look the way it does today. Thank you!!!

See you for future projects and updates

~ Dev

